Lucas Paqueta wants Brazil return amid betting allegations
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is reportedly 'dreaming' of a move to Brazilian side Flamengo as he awaits a verdict in his match fixing case.

The 27-year-old is accused of intentionally received a yellow card in four fixtures throughout the 2022/23 season with friends placing 60 bets on those outcomes.

Should Paqueta be found guilty by the FA, he could be banned from the sport for life, although that would be the worst-case scenario.

According to Sun Sport, the 27-year-old is now looking to return to his boyhood club as the continued uncertainty takes a toll on his mental wellbeing.

He was notably brought to tears after picking up a yellow card in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham in one of their final games of the season.

