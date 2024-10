Beccalossi urges Inter Milan play Lautaro to his strengths: He's not a No10

Former Inter Milan star Evaristo Beccalossi admits he's a big fan of Lautaro Martinez.

Beccalossi is impressed by how Lautaro has handled the captaincy at Inter.

"Lautaro is a goalscorer, but let’s leave him the number 10!” he said at the Trento Sports festival.

“He doesn’t have the creativity, that role requires different characteristics. And in any case, he’s fine with the number 10 on, he’s a true leader.

"Let’s not create needless problems.”