Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick

Beccalossi says Frattesi can be 10-year Inter Milan player

Beccalossi says Frattesi can be 10-year Inter Milan player
Beccalossi says Frattesi can be 10-year Inter Milan playerAction Plus
Former Inter Milan midfielder Evaristo Beccalossi admits he's a fan of Davide Frattesi.

Beccalossi believes Frattesi can be a 10-year player for the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’ll be a starter for the next ten years.

“He’s been on the bench so far, but what’s the problem? Inzaghi will have to manage the entire squad well, particularly because the players can always show their age.

“Before, people said that Inter didn’t have any proper backups. Now people act like the backups have to always play. Relax, guys.”

Mentions
Serie AFrattesi DavideInter
Related Articles
Stramaccioni: Inter Milan now face a huge mental test
Leonardo Semplici exclusive: Glory with SPAL; tempted by Saudi; backing Conte's Napoli
Adani urges Inter Milan not to panic