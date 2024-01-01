Beccalossi says Frattesi can be 10-year Inter Milan player

Former Inter Milan midfielder Evaristo Beccalossi admits he's a fan of Davide Frattesi.

Beccalossi believes Frattesi can be a 10-year player for the Nerazzurri.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “He’ll be a starter for the next ten years.

“He’s been on the bench so far, but what’s the problem? Inzaghi will have to manage the entire squad well, particularly because the players can always show their age.

“Before, people said that Inter didn’t have any proper backups. Now people act like the backups have to always play. Relax, guys.”