Stramaccioni: Inter Milan now face a huge mental test

Former Inter Milan coach Andrea Stramaccioni insists they remain favourites for the title.

Stramaccioni says the derby defeat to AC Milan on Sunday can prove a blip.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I haven't changed my mind, I continue to think the same as I did at the start of the season: Inter, in terms of squad and potential, remains the strongest in Serie A and one of the best in Europe.

"Against Genoa, Monza and in the second half of the derby, the Nerazzurri didn't play at the levels seen against Atalanta and City. But it's not a question of hunger."

He added: "The real Inter is the one in Manchester, the issue is mental and of higher expectations. The last two seasons have been different. In 2022-23, with Napoli running away and the Scudetto far away, Inter played a championship that was not up to par and a mentally extraordinary Champions League.

'Last season the opposite: head, soul and heart for the Scudetto and bitter and premature elimination in Europe. This is the first season in which Inter is forced by the value and depth of the squad to a double, strong expectation. A mental step that Inter must and can take as a team, coach and club."