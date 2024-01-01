Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bayern Munich to benefit from Zirkzee Man Utd move

Bayern Munich to benefit from Zirkzee Man Utd move
Bayern Munich to benefit from Zirkzee Man Utd move
Bayern Munich to benefit from Zirkzee Man Utd moveAction Plus
Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee's move to Manchester United appears to be nearing a conclusion.

The Red Devils have moved into pole position to secure the signing of the Dutch forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zirkzee, who is at Euro 2024, joined Bologna from Bayern Munich back in 2022.

At that time, Bayern inserted a sell on clause into the agreement, which gets them 50 percent of any transfer fee.

Per The Athletic and other sources, United are now working on finalizing the deal for Zirzkee.

They are set to pay a fee that will equal or be very close to his £34m release clause.

Mentions
Zirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedBayern MunichBolognaSerie APremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd seek to close deals for Dutch pair
Arsenal, Man Utd chasing Bologna striker Zirkzee
Man Utd target Zirkzee coy on Bologna return