Bayern Munich to benefit from Zirkzee Man Utd move

Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee's move to Manchester United appears to be nearing a conclusion.

The Red Devils have moved into pole position to secure the signing of the Dutch forward.

Zirkzee, who is at Euro 2024, joined Bologna from Bayern Munich back in 2022.

At that time, Bayern inserted a sell on clause into the agreement, which gets them 50 percent of any transfer fee.

Per The Athletic and other sources, United are now working on finalizing the deal for Zirzkee.

They are set to pay a fee that will equal or be very close to his £34m release clause.