Bayern Munich defender Stanisic admits "being stupid" after ball-boy clash
Bayern Munich defender Stanisic admits "being stupid" after ball-boy clash
Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic admits he was "stupid" for shoving a ball-boy at San Siro stadium during their 2-2 draw with Inter Milan.

The result saw Bayern lose their quarterfinal 4-3 on aggregate.

In injury-time, as Inter were chasing a goal to level the aggregate score, Stanisic pushed a local ball-boy after the pair battled for the ball.

The ball was initially in the possession of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who passed it onto the ball-boy before Stanisic intervened.

The shove sent the ball-boy backwards, falling off his stool. This led to Inter players confronting Stanisic before tempers were calmed.

 

 

Afterwards, Stanisic posted to social media: "Every team in the world, when they're leading, plays for time at the end.

"It was a bit stupid of me to push him. 

"At that moment, I was just angry."

 

