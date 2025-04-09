Bastoni "so proud of everyone" as Inter Milan win at Bayern Munich

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni was full of pride after their impressive 2-1 win at Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Inter won the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, inflicting a first home defeat on Bayern in Europe for four years.

“It means a lot, because we were coming off a terrible disappointment against Parma, and that hurt us, so we wanted to prove ourselves,” Bastoni told Sky Italia.

“I am so proud of everyone, as Lautaro and Thuram were right back defending with us when they needed to, as were the midfielders.

“This is a great signal, especially for ourselves. We know that we can only do great things if we play like this.

“Maybe there are teams out there who have more individual talent at their disposal, but when we work together in this way, we can cause huge problems for anyone.”

Bastoni added, “Bayern Munich are a great team, so we’ll have to suffer for the second leg too next week. However, if we didn’t think we could go all the way, we wouldn’t have even come to Munich."