Kompany defends Bayern Munich after UCL exit: We were decimated

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany defended his team after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Inter Milan.

Bayern drew 2-2 at Inter on Wednesday night, with the Nerazzurri winning the quarterfinal tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Kompany praised their performance, while also highlighting their long injury list.

He said, "I think the big issue, before Inter, was injuries. We had to understand what we could do without Ito, Upamecano, Musiala, Neuer, Davies, Coman, Pavlovic. I think in the first match we showed a good Bayern Munich: I'm not talking about the result. In the second match we also showed a positive attitude in Milan, today we had very positive feelings: there was great support from the fans.

"Everything started in the way we wanted, then there were two moments, and you have to recognize Inter's qualities, in which we should have done better.

"We had many goal-scoring opportunities, more than Inter. I have mixed feelings: the harsh reality is that we will not play the Champions League final at home.

"We cannot change this. The other aspect is the performance: we know we have done enough to win these matches. There will be many more Champions League matches in Munich, in two months we will play the first match of the Club World Cup, and in the meantime we will try to win the Bundesliga. There is a lot to work on."

"We were decimated"

Asked if Bayern's schedule has contributed to their injury woes, Kompany replied: "Unfortunately, I don't decide. In addition to the many games, there are long trips and the pressure increases when we have defections.

"This is our case, tonight we were decimated, in such an important phase of the competition. It's something that deserves to be discussed and evaluated, I don't know what to add at the moment."

Kompany insists Bayern can leave the competition with heads held high given circumstances.

He added, "As I said before: you prepare, I think about the meetings before the game, and the hardest thing to do this time was choosing among the many chances we had in Munich, otherwise the video would have been too long. But we played with a great team, very well trained. That's why I would play the way we did again. The big regret is the result."