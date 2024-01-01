Baroni praises Lazio squad players after victory over Verona

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was pleased with their 2-1 win against Verona on Monday night.

Taty Castellanos, before going off injured, struck, along with Boulaye Dia for Lazio.

Baroni later said: "I tell the team that everyone plays here, it's unthinkable to hold all the competitions always playing with the same players. We train everyone, they came in well and for us it's fundamental.

"You come in at the most difficult moment and for this I'm happy, as well as with the management of the whole match. I asked the boys to play a game of desire with a constant search for the goal. In the first half we lost balance a few times but that's normal, especially with teams that drop back like Verona and don't give you references with the two attacking midfielders.

"We lost a few central balls that we could have avoided, but we did well."

He continued: "(Mattia) Zaccagni is our captain and has great quality, he needs to grow in condition and is modifying his game according to my requests. If he comes inside the field he becomes devastating and opens the field to Nuno (Tavares), on that chain they did well as did Lazzari.

"Today it seems to me that of all the games played by Verona they did less offensively, we made an important first counter-attack. There are positive signs of growth. Castellanos will take the tests tomorrow, I think it is nothing important but he felt something. When you travel intercontinentally with the national teams you pay for something."