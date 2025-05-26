Baroni "mortified" as Lazio miss Europe after Lecce shocker

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left floored after their shock 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Lecce.

The result saw Lazio tumble out of the European places as the Olimpico fans turned on the players at the final whistle.

Advertisement Advertisement

A stunned Baroni said afterwards: "I am mortified for our fans and for the team, because they did not deserve to end the season like this.

“Unfortunately, I had warned them about that, as the final image is the one that remains. I saw some players who were already thinking about going on vacation from tomorrow.

“It is a pity, as the team had grown over the season and achieved an identity, but we ruined that with these last few performances.

“Anything I say right now will seem like seeking an alibi and I don’t want to do that. We had 42 points in the first half of the season.”