10-man Lecce avoid relegation as Lazio miss out on European football

Ten-man Lecce held on to secure a heroic victory over Lazio, with back-to-back victories sealing a great escape to confirm their Serie A status for next season. In doing so, they knocked the Biancocelesti out of European qualification completely.

With Champions League qualification still possible for Lazio and avoiding relegation in Lecce’s hands, the first half largely passed without incident before exploding into life just before the break.

Lassana Coulibaly picked an opportune moment to score his first goal of the season, as he started and finished the move. Not satisfied with just regaining possession in the final third, he burst into the box and held off Matteo Guendouzi before his shot was deflected in off the post to send the visiting fans into hysterics.

That joy only lasted a matter of moments, however, as Santiago Pierotti picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time for a needless cynical foul on Nuno Tavares.

Seeking to take advantage, Marco Baroni responded with a double-change at the break as Lazio lay siege on the Lecce goal.

Chance after chance fell around the hour mark as Pedro, Boulaye Dia, and Nicolo Rovella all saw goalbound efforts blocked by heroic defending before Wladimiro Falcone breathed a sigh of relief when a wayward Tavares cross struck the base of the post after the keeper left it to go behind.

As the game wore on, Pedro was thwarted multiple times by Falcone as Lazio pounded on the door, while Federico Baschirotto was fortunate to see his defensive header clip the top of his own bar.

Knowing they needed to score to salvage their continental hopes, the hosts threw everyone forward in the final moments but could not breach the Giallorossi goal.

Frustrations boiled over in stoppage time and the Eagles ended with ten men themselves as Alessio Romagnoli was shown a straight red for squaring up to a match official and Marco Giampaolo's men held on for a famous win.

Lazio’s night could not have gone worse as they began the night with UCL dreams but ended it out of Europe altogether after results elsewhere saw them finish in 7th position.

As for Lecce, the three points saw them not just avoid relegation, but also rise to 16th to seal their fourth consecutive year of top-flight football.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce)

