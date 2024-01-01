Barella full of pride being part of Inter Milan

The midfielder was a key player in their Scudetto triumph last season.
“It was wonderful to win the Scudetto and we were confident it was done, but doing it in the derby was a plus for us and our fans,” Barella told Futbol Emotion Italia’s YouTube channel.
“After the final whistle, I celebrated, but then went to shake hands with all the Milan players, because I too experienced losing a Scudetto, a Champions League Final, a Europa League Final. It felt like the right thing to do.
“I realised my career was taking off when I got a call-up for Italy and was still at Cagliari, so it was only natural I would need to make that separation from my roots. There were many offers before and after that summer, but I immediately married the Inter project. It was a little strange at the start being in a new place, but they made me feel important and welcomed me like family.
“Now the group of lads at the core of Inter are my friends who I basically grew up with. There is the real potential for boredom in this sport at a training camp, you can train in the morning, rest and then have nothing to do, so we end up chatting for hours.”