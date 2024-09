Mario Balotelli is sitting on the fence for the weekend Milan derby.

Balotelli, currently a free agent, played for both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

He told DAZN: “Are Inter playing at home, right? Okay, I’ll go watch it in case I want to be booed.

“I have affection both for Milan and Inter, obviously. We’ll see, I don’t think I’ll go to the stadium, I’ll probably watch it on TV.

“It’ll be a 2-2 draw, for the show.”