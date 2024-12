Bologna goalkeeper Nicola Bagnolini has signed a new contract.

The 20 year-old inked new terms on Thursday.

Bologna announced last night: "Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has reached an agreement with goalkeeper Nicola Bagnolini for the extension of his contract until 30 June 2027, with the option for a further season."

The former Italy U21 international is yet to make a senior appearance this season.