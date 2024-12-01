Agent admits Prem interest in Bologna captain Ferguson, but...

The agent of Lewis Ferguson insists the Bologna captain is happy in Italy.

The Scotland midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

But Bill McMurdo told Calciomercato.it: "We know that there was interest in the Premier League before the injury, but Lewis doesn't feel he's done in Serie A yet.

"It will always be rumored that Juve and other clubs are looking for him. He is proud to be the captain of Bologna and he will continue to give 100 percent to the club."

Ferguson's new contract with Bologna extends to the summer of 2028.

