Atletico Madrid preparing bid for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Brey

Atletico Madrid are preparing a move for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Leandro Brey.

Estadio Deportivo reports Atlético have begun seeking a long-term replacement for Jan Oblak.

The Slovenia goalkeeper turns 32 in a few days and has a contract until 2028. But despite the long contract, it is not certain that Oblak will remain beyond this season.

However, even if he stays, the Spanish giants want to find a younger potential successor.

And Brey is an option for Atlético Madrid. The 22-year-old has a buyout clause of €14m.

The Argentine goalkeeper has a contract that runs through the 2027 season.

Brey is also said to be of interest to Napoli and has previously been linked with Arsenal.