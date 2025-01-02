Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Atletico Madrid preparing bid for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Brey

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid preparing bid for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Brey
Atletico Madrid preparing bid for Boca Juniors goalkeeper BreyLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are preparing a move for Boca Juniors goalkeeper Leandro Brey.

Estadio Deportivo reports Atlético have begun seeking a long-term replacement for Jan Oblak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Slovenia goalkeeper turns 32 in a few days and has a contract until 2028. But despite the long contract, it is not certain that Oblak will remain beyond this season.

However, even if he stays, the Spanish giants want to find a younger potential successor.

And Brey is an option for Atlético Madrid. The 22-year-old has a buyout clause of €14m.

The Argentine goalkeeper has a contract that runs through the 2027 season.

Brey is also said to be of interest to Napoli and has previously been linked with Arsenal.

Mentions
LaLigaBrey LeandroOblak JanAtl. MadridBoca JuniorsArsenalNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid following Sporting CP pair Debast, Diomande
Atletico Madrid eyeing Atalanta defender Hien
Real Madrid in contact with Arsenal defender Saliba