Atalanta to seek Serie A experience if Gasperini goes

Atalanta will target Serie A experience should they lose coach Gian Piero Gasperini at the end of the season.

Gasperini's future with La Dea is in doubt, particularly after he declared interest in the Roma job last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tuttosport says Atalanta are already drawing up contingency plans to replace the veteran coach.

Sacked Juventus coach Thiago Motta is under consideration, as is fellow free agent Maurizio Sarri.

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic is another on their radar. Indeed, the La Dea board is said to favour Runjaic given the way he has the Zebrette playing this season.