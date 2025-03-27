Tribal Football
Roma eyeing Brighton midfielder O’Riley

Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley is attracting Serie A interest.

The Denmark international only moved to Brighton last summer from Celtic.

And while he's battled with injury in his first season in the Premier League, O'Riley is attracting enquiries from AS Roma.

The Giallorossi are keen to set up a permanent deal for the midfielder this summer, says talkSPORT.

And on his part, O'Riley is open to the switch, though Brighton will seek to at least recoup the £25m spent on the 24 year-old last year.

