Atalanta's title hopes dealt a blow through home draw with Cagliari

Atalanta's Rafael Toloi fights for the ball with Cagliari's Roberto Piccoli during the match

Atalanta BC played out an underwhelming goalless draw against Cagliari in Serie A - the first match between these sides to end level since January 2013.

Following La Dea’s late fury in midweek, this contest got off to a fairly tame start as Gian Piero Gasperini’s heavily rotated side moved the ball nicely but struggled to break down their determined visitors.

Even so, Matteo Ruggeri and Stefan Posch both halted I Rossoblu’s Atalanta loanee Roberto Piccoli when he threatened to get into the box, ensuring there weren’t any defensive issues for the hosts.

After Elia Caprile stretched to deal with an awkward backpass from Alessandro Deiola, he faced the game’s first shot just before the half-hour mark but wasn’t tested as Mateo Retegui’s strike from a free-kick was deflected wide.

A wayward Caprile pass then gave Lazar Samardzic an opening for the first shot on target, although Cagliari’s goalkeeper held onto the ensuing strike. Atalanta’s attacking threat still grew as half-time approached with Rafael Toloi curling his shot over the crossbar.

Cagliari showed intent of their own following the restart and continued to do so after Gian Piero Gasperini responded by making a double substitution, with Deiola sending a driven strike off-target.

Marco Brescianini then tapped the ball in at the other end, but the goal was ruled out as Posch was adjudged to have fouled Caprile as he tried to collect the ball.

I Rossoblu delivered inviting crosses, and while they didn’t manage to pick anybody out, Florinel Coman and Nadir Zortea had a shot apiece blocked when they latched onto the second balls.

Atalanta made a late push for victory but Yerry Mina deflected Charles De Ketelaere’s attempt marginally wide, Vanja Vlahovic’s shot was well saved and Mario Pasalic’s shot fizzed marginally past the post.

That meant La Dea extended their record to just one win from their last six games across all competitions heading into their vital match against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The missed points could also see them fall further behind Napoli and Inter Milan in the Serie A title race, while Cagliari avoiding defeat for the third time in their last four away matches leaves them five points above the relegation zone for now.