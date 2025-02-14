Man Utd, Arsenal make contact with Atalanta striker Retegui

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui is on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Foot Mercato says the Italy international is being watched by both Premier League giants.

Retegui only moved to Atalanta in August from Genoa and has enjoyed an outstanding first season with La Dea.

The striker has scored 20 goals already in Serie A this season - becoming the first player to do so at this stage in the season.

Contact with Retegui's management has already been made by Arsenal and United ahead of plans for a move this summer.

Retegui is Argentine born and bred, but qualifies for Italy through his parents and was first capped by Italy when playing for Tigres in Argentina.

