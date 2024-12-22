Tribal Football
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Victory over Empoli came from our energy

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says their 3-2 victory over Empoli on Sunday was deserved.

Charles de Ketelaere hit a late winner for La Dea, to mark 11 consecutive victories in Serie A.

“Yes, but when Inter and Napoli had 11 in a row, they created a big gap at the top of the table,” Gasperini told Sky Italia afterwards.

“There are a lot of teams crammed together up there and it makes this a very exciting campaign. Now we are top of the table for Christmas, it’s an extraordinary result. We hope 2025 can be as wonderful as 2024, but we’ve got to keep this mentality going.”

He continued: “I think it all comes from our energy and team spirit. Even when it’s not our best day, we still have the belief we can win to the last minute. That mentality makes the difference, we never give in.

“We fought back against a team that came here to play good football. Of course, the two goals they scored were down to our distraction and a penalty awarded by VAR, but it was still to our credit that we won.

“The first goal we were almost distracted admiring our fans and didn’t spot the throw-in routine. I thought the penalty was extremely generous, let’s put it that way, but despite all that we showed character and the desire to win. It was a deserved victory in the end.”

