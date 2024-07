Atalanta making move for Celtic midfielder O'Riley

Atalanta are making a move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

TMW says the Denmark international is a top target for La Dea this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Atalanta know they will have to find at least €25m to bring Celtic to the negotiating table.

The Hoops have already rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer for O'Riley.

Last season, O'Riley scored 19 goals and made 18 assists for Celtic.