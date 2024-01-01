Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offer

Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offer
Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offer
Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offerLaLiga
AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to convincing Alvaro Morata about a move from Atletico Madrid.

The Swede has spoken directly to Morata during Spain's run to the Euros final over the past fortnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Ibra's approach has been decisive, with Morata now close to agreeing to the move.

The Spain captain is on €5.5m-a-year at Atletico and Milan are offering him a four-year contract worth €5m-a-year.

Despite the drop, Morata is willing to make the sacrifice after also hearing from Milan coach Paulo Fonseca about his place in his plans.

Negotiations will intensify after the Euros final against England this weekend.

Mentions
LaLigaMorata AlvaroIbrahimovic ZlatanAC MilanAtl. MadridSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Shevchenko backing Morata for AC Milan move
Suitors urging Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg to drop demands