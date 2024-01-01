Ibra key as Morata warms to AC Milan move after contract offer

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to convincing Alvaro Morata about a move from Atletico Madrid.

The Swede has spoken directly to Morata during Spain's run to the Euros final over the past fortnight.

TMW says Ibra's approach has been decisive, with Morata now close to agreeing to the move.

The Spain captain is on €5.5m-a-year at Atletico and Milan are offering him a four-year contract worth €5m-a-year.

Despite the drop, Morata is willing to make the sacrifice after also hearing from Milan coach Paulo Fonseca about his place in his plans.

Negotiations will intensify after the Euros final against England this weekend.