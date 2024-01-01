Slot prioritises Koopmeiners for Liverpool

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners is a transfer priority for Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are very keen to replenish the squad of manager Arne Slot, who has taken over from Jurgen Klopp.

Per a report in Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta are keen to sell Koopmeiners for a mega fee.

The Italian side, who won the Europa League last term, are seeking around £50m for their playmaker.

Juventus are among the teams showing a serious interest in the pass master this summer.

However, the Reds can likely outbid the Italian outfit, which should put them in pole position for the transfer.