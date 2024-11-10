Atalanta come from behind to beat Udinese and go joint-top in Serie A

Atalanta BC produced a second-half blitz to come from behind and beat Udinese 2-1 at the Gewiss Stadium, giving La Dea an eighth win in nine games across all competitions.

Atalanta came into the game as the in-form team in Italy, and arguably all around Europe, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s men high on confidence, and on the back of the 3-0 demolition of league leaders SSC Napoli, the hosts had a great chance to draw level with a win here today.

It was the visitors who had the first real chance of the contest as Sandi Lovric was picked out in the box but his tame effort was comfortably gathered by Marco Carnesecchi.

La Dea took heed of that warning and soon gained control of proceedings. The home side had the ball in the back of the net on the quarter-hour, but Ademola Lookman was found to be offside as Mateo Retegui’s header went in off the Nigerian.

However, Udinese were not here to lay down for the hosts, as Keinan Davis fired in on 25 minutes, but his goal was also ruled out after the referee penalised the striker for fouling Martin De Roon before showing great composure to swivel and strike.

Kosta Runjaic’s men were proving to be a stubborn defensive outfit for Atalanta to break down, as Gasperini’s men failed to score in the first half at home in the league for just the second time this season.

Instead, Udinese went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a stunning stoppage-time strike from Hassane Kamara, who buried a piledriver from distance to stun the home supporters.

Following the restart, Kamara was proving to be a thorn in the right side of the Atalanta defence, as he powered down the left flank and whipped a ball into the box, which Carnesecchi punched into the path of Florian Thauvin, whose rebound flew inches over the bar.

Gasperin’s men never looked panicked though, continuing to probe and completely turning the contest on its head before the hour mark.

A quick breakaway on 56 minutes from La Dea culminated with Raoul Bellanova’s square pass to the edge of the box being slotted in by Mario Pasalic.

The hosts then took the lead as Bellanova once again delivered a ball into the danger area, except this time it was Isaak Toure who diverted the ball into his own net.

After taking the lead, Gasperini’s men were in full control, and though they didn’t threaten to add to their lead, a solid defence never allowed Udinese the opportunity to draw level, as La Dea saw out the victory with comfort. The win sends Atalanta joint-top with Napoli, who travel to Inter Milan later this evening.

