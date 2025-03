Barcelona are eyeing Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are preparing to sign a new attacking player this summer.

Nigeria international Lookman is on Barca's radar.

And Atalanta would be prepared to sell for a knockdown €30m given Lookman's deal expires in 2026.

The 27 year-old, for his part, is ready to leave La Dea as he seeks a bigger platform.