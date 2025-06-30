Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

Atalanta coach Gasperini: New deal will be signed

Atalanta coach Gasperini: New deal will be signed
Atalanta coach Gasperini: New deal will be signed
Atalanta coach Gasperini: New deal will be signedAction Plus
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says he expects to sign a new deal next week.

Gasperini is confident penning terms before the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I have virtually signed the extension,” Gasperini told Sky  Italia.

“It has been eight years since I came to Atalanta. Winning the Europa League allowed us to receive congratulations from all sorts and we brought a European trophy back to Italy after many years.

"Now we must do well to start the season from next week.”

Mentions
Serie AAtalantaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton
Leicester encouraged in pursuit of Juventus attacker Soule
Atalanta coach Gasperini details swoop for Zaniolo