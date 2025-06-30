Atalanta coach Gasperini: New deal will be signed

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says he expects to sign a new deal next week.

Gasperini is confident penning terms before the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

“I have virtually signed the extension,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“It has been eight years since I came to Atalanta. Winning the Europa League allowed us to receive congratulations from all sorts and we brought a European trophy back to Italy after many years.

"Now we must do well to start the season from next week.”