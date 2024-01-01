Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton

Ex-Everton defender Ben Godfrey has aimed a dig at their bitter rivals Liverpool.

The stopper left Goodison Park at the start of this summer to sign for Atalanta on a permanent basis.

Godfrey, who wanted to play regularly and experience a new league, could not resist a joke at Liverpool’s expense.

When talking about the move, he stated, per Liverpool Echo: "At Everton everyone was happy that I came here.

“Like how they were happy with Liverpool’s elimination in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.”