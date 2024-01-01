Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton

Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton
Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving Everton
Godfrey mocks Liverpool after leaving EvertonAction Plus
Ex-Everton defender Ben Godfrey has aimed a dig at their bitter rivals Liverpool.

The stopper left Goodison Park at the start of this summer to sign for Atalanta on a permanent basis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Godfrey, who wanted to play regularly and experience a new league, could not resist a joke at Liverpool’s expense.

When talking about the move, he stated, per Liverpool Echo: "At Everton everyone was happy that I came here.

“Like how they were happy with Liverpool’s elimination in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.”

Mentions
Godfrey BenLiverpoolEvertonAtalantaPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Godfrey delighted with 'new home' Atalanta
DONE DEAL: Atalanta land Everton defender Godfrey
WATCH: Everton defender Godfrey in Italy for Atalanta medical