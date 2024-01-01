Tribal Football
Atalanta coach Gasperini hails Retegui after victory over Fiorentina

Atalanta coach Gasperini hails 2-goal Retegui after victory over Fiorentina
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was pleased with their performance for victory over Fiorentina.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was pleased with their performance for victory over Fiorentina.

La Dea came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at home with Mateo Retegui scoring again on the day.

Gasperini later said: "Retegui did well, he scored a beautiful goal, he freed himself well from the marking, he hit like a sniper.

"He can also shoot well, he can increase his playing time and his dynamism, his technique in exchanges, but inside the area he has already scored 4 goals, he is very prolific.

"It wasn't easy, we conceded two goals in which we felt a bit responsible.

"We had this very good reaction, we closed the first half with a lead, then in the second half we can blame ourselves for not having closed the match." 

 

