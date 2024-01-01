Atalanta coach Gasperini hails Retegui after victory over Fiorentina

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was pleased with their performance for victory over Fiorentina.

La Dea came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at home with Mateo Retegui scoring again on the day.

Gasperini later said: "Retegui did well, he scored a beautiful goal, he freed himself well from the marking, he hit like a sniper.

"He can also shoot well, he can increase his playing time and his dynamism, his technique in exchanges, but inside the area he has already scored 4 goals, he is very prolific.

"It wasn't easy, we conceded two goals in which we felt a bit responsible.

"We had this very good reaction, we closed the first half with a lead, then in the second half we can blame ourselves for not having closed the match."