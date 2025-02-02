Atalanta coach Gasperini frustrated after Torino draw

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Torino.

At 1-1, La Dea striker Mateo Retegui had a penalty saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

“Undoubtedly, it’s always a matter of centimetres in football and that can be the difference between a good chance and a goal,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“You rarely see a game so dominated by one team in Serie A, we had very attack-minded midfielders too, but lacked the finish. We had also scored with Bellanova, that was disallowed, there was a penalty we were not given and then we missed one too.

“We leave this game with regrets, but the performance three days after Barcelona was excellent.”

He added on Gianluca Scamacca's return from a knee injury, “Sadly, after one minute of being on, Scamacca felt this problem in his quadricep. As there wasn’t long left until the final whistle, we kept him on and he will have tests.

“If nobody else arrives, we’ll make do with who we’ve got. Scalvini and Kossounou will be out for a long time, whereas Kolasinac is more common for players who have as many games as he does. The trouble is if you are out for just two weeks, you still miss four or five games.”