Atalanta coach Gasperini: Football is still about fans and entertainment

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits entertainment is still the biggest factor in his approach.

Gasperini discussed his tactical approach at a book launch yesterday.

“I believed years ago in certain ideas that are more common now, especially that attack is the best form of defence,” said Gasperini.

“However, there is no copyright in football, you all take and adapt other people’s ideas. I get told a lot about how my football is man for man, but not enough about the fact my teams always score a lot of goals.

“Football is still a game, so in order to get a full stadium, you need to offer the paying public something to keep them entertained. There are many philosophies, for a while it seemed that the only important thing was to win, but I never had doubts that when a team plays good football, it has a better chance of winning.

“Everyone has their own records and targets to achieve. I think when you surpass your own limitations, that is a great victory. Football also teaches you how to lose and get back on your feet, creating new objectives every time.”

