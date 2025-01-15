Atalanta coach Gasperini dismisses "crossroads" claim after Juventus draw

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has dismissed talk of crisis after their 1-1 draw with Juventus on Tuesday night.

Mateo Retegui canceled out Pierre Kalulu's opener for Juventus, with both goals arriving in the second-half.

“We coaches suffer more than enjoy, but even from the bench it felt like a very entertaining match,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“You need two teams to make it a great game, I was very satisfied with our performance and it was not easy to break down their defence in the first half. It was tough once we went behind after controlling the initiative for such a long time, we recovered and both sides had the chances to win. It was a performance that ultimately satisfies everyone.”

Gasperini was asked if Atalanta now face a "crossroads" over their form.

“It’s not a crossroads!” chuckled Gasperini.

“We have played 20 games, we’ve got another 18 to go. If you think it’s for the Scudetto, then fine you can call it a crossroads, but if we have to target anything then it’s the Champions League!

“On the goal, we allowed a space to open up and Kalulu ran into it. We did very well in general on these situations, but could’ve closed that gap earlier and it was an avoidable goal. It was a match with many scoring opportunities and we did well overall.”