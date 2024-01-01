Atalanta chief Percassi reveals "satellite club" plans

Atalanta chief Luca Percassi has revealed they're seeking a partner club.

Percassi was speaking today to mark the club's 117th anniversary.

He said, "The satellite club has been thought of, partnerships have been proposed, but the guideline is always to strengthen Atalanta.

"Basically we are curious because this world is in constant transformation, we do not exclude anything but with the premise that whatever may come, will come with the sole objective of always improving Atalanta."

Percassi also said, "Today is a special day, Atalanta turns 117 and like all these anniversaries, we are living this day as a moment of great joy and great reflection. This birthday is special because it happens in a calendar year in which Atalanta obtained the most important sporting result in its entire history. It is nice to know that clubs of our size can see in Atalanta a reference club to which they can be inspired.

"We know that managing a club is something very complex, every month and every year there are new challenges and new adventures and therefore there is a great sense of responsibility for what we do. We know very well who we are, what we have built, what our dimension is as a club and as a club".