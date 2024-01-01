Atalanta chief Percassi: Miranchuk leaving, but Koopmeiners...

Atalanta chief Luca Percassi admits Aleksei Miranchuk is on his way to Atlanta United.

Percassi says a sale is now close.

He said today: "I confirm Atlanta's interest in Miranchuk: we are in an advanced state of the negotiations.

"(Berat) Djimsiti? It's something we've already known (wishing to leave) for several days, which he told us first with great transparency. At the moment, however, there is nothing more."

On Teun Koopmeiners, he added: "It's like in recent days, every now and then it's good to be repetitive. His sale is not planned..."