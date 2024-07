Man Utd ponder move for Inter Milan midfielder Asllani

Manchester United are showing interest in Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani.

The Athletic says the Albania international is on the radar of United this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

And their interest rasiues the prospect of a swap involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The United fullback has attracted enquiries from Inter in recent weeks, with West Ham also interested.

Asllani's contract with Italian giants Inter runs until the summer of 2027.