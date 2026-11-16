AS Roma reach agreement in principle to keep Balerdi

AS Roma have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Leonardo Balerdi to extend his stay at the club beyond his current loan spell from Olympique de Marseille.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 27-year-old Argentine defender has impressed since arriving last summer, establishing himself as an important figure in Gian Piero Gasperini's squad.

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Balerdi has made 11 appearances for the Giallorossi, starting six matches and accumulating 639 minutes of playing time. His performances include an impressive brace against Napoli in October.

Roma are keen to retain the defender, who is reportedly enjoying life in the Italian capital.

However, the transfer fee will depend on his playing time under the terms of the agreement with Marseille.

Roma would pay €11 million if Balerdi features in 40 per cent of their matches, rising to €14 million should he reach 55 per cent, with each qualifying appearance requiring at least 45 minutes.