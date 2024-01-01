Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M bid

Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push

Arsenal are said to be considering a surprise move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

The winger was outstanding in the Europa League for the Italian outfit last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lookman shone in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, helping them lift the trophy.

Now it is said that Arsenal are ready to bid around £42.5 million plus add-ons for Lookman.

The Gunners are serious about securing him this window, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

They are even willing to include Jakub Kiwior as a makeweight in the deal to lower the price.