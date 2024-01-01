Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push

Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M bid

Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M bid
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M bidAction Plus
Arsenal are said to be considering a surprise move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

The winger was outstanding in the Europa League for the Italian outfit last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lookman shone in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, helping them lift the trophy.

Now it is said that Arsenal are ready to bid around £42.5 million plus add-ons for Lookman.

The Gunners are serious about securing him this window, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

They are even willing to include Jakub Kiwior as a makeweight in the deal to lower the price. 

Mentions
Lookman AdemolaArsenalAtalantaFootball TransfersSerie APremier League
Related Articles
Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman
Juventus remain keen on Arsenal defender Kiwior
Arsenal prepared to sell Kiwior if...