Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman

Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman
Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman
Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker LookmanAction Plus
A representative of Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman says an offer from Al-Ittihad is on the table.

The Nigeria international's future is up in the air at La Dea after a superb past season which culminated with a hat-trick in their Europa League final win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rep told Saudi website Shooot: "We have received an official offer from Al-Ittihad, but Atalanta have not yet received any offer, given the Saudi club's desire to first find an agreement with us.

"There are also requests for information from other European clubs on the player's future and their position regarding the possibility of a departure.

"We will see what is best for the player and discuss it with his club."

Mentions
Lookman AdemolaAl IttihadAtalantaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich eyeing Atalanta striker Lookman
WATCH: Everton defender Godfrey in Italy for Atalanta medical
Lyon match Atalanta offer for Everton defender Godfrey