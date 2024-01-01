Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman

A representative of Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman says an offer from Al-Ittihad is on the table.

The Nigeria international's future is up in the air at La Dea after a superb past season which culminated with a hat-trick in their Europa League final win.

The rep told Saudi website Shooot: "We have received an official offer from Al-Ittihad, but Atalanta have not yet received any offer, given the Saudi club's desire to first find an agreement with us.

"There are also requests for information from other European clubs on the player's future and their position regarding the possibility of a departure.

"We will see what is best for the player and discuss it with his club."