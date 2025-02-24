Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reached terms with Flamengo.

The Italy international is off contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate a pre-contract with any foreign club.

Advertisement Advertisement

RTI Esporte says a verbal agreement has been reached between Jorginho's agents and Fla over a pre-contract.

However, a move to Fla isn't yet locked in as Jorginho's family are reluctant to return home to Brazil.

Instead, it's understood they would prefer Jorginho move within Europe if he must leave Arsenal this summer.

Indeed, the family have hopes of Jorginho, formerly of Napoli, securing a return to Italy for next season.