Napoli remain locked in Arsenal talks for Kiwior

Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior remains a major target for Napoli.

While it's been claimed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is insisting the Pole cannot leave in January.

But Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno says Napoli have started negotiations with Arsenal about the 24-year-old.

The clubs are in intensive talks about Kiwior and Arsenal are open to letting him go.

However, Arsenal are insisting on a  permanent transfer or loan with a mandatory purchase option.

The defender has made two assists in 13 competitive games this season, including five from the start.

 

