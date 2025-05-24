Tribal Football
Arsenal chief Berta makes contact with AC Milan attacker Leao
Arsenal are in talks with AC Milan ace Rafael Leao.

The Portugal attacker's future is in doubt at Milan, where he has drawn criticism from club icons after an inconsistent season.

Foot Mercato states Arsenal are in talks with Leão about a potential move this summer.

Andrea Berta, the sports director at Arsenal, is keen to sign Leao - and he recently made direct contact with the player.

However, Leão is not at the top of Arsenal's wish list - as the club prioritises other players for the next season.

Leao's contract with Milan extends to the summer of 2028.

