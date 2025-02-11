Arnautovic left delighted hitting Inter Milan winner

Tribal Football
Marko Arnautovic was left delighted proving Inter Milan's matchwinner last night against Fiorentina.

The veteran striker concedes he's had a battle this season playing consistently.

After last night's 2-1 win, Arnautovic said: "My teammates also know that it was a difficult period, I finally scored on a great assist from Carlos (Augusto) and I'm very happy.

"We make a lot of sacrifices and we have to show it on the pitch, today we took three important points and we are closer to Napoli but the season is still long."

Asked about requesting he be taken off, Arnatovic added: "I don't play much, when you come in without warming up and you have to go at full speed it's normal. I felt a bit of cramp, but I think it's nothing serious and I hope to be available against Juventus."

