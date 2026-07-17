Salah set for new chapter with Besiktas after Liverpool exit

Egypt international Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to joining Turkish giants Besiktas after reaching an agreement with the club.

The 34-year-old forward, who became a free agent following his departure from Liverpool, is expected to sign a one-year contract with an option for an additional season.

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Reports from Foot Mercato suggest Salah will earn around €10 million per year, with a further €2 million available in bonuses.

The move would see the Egyptian star begin a new chapter after nearly a decade at Liverpool, where he made over 440 appearances, scored 257 goals and won eight trophies.

Salah enjoyed another productive season under Arne Slot in 2025/26, contributing 22 goal involvements in 41 appearances, with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.