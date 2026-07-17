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Salah set for new chapter with Besiktas after Liverpool exit

Salah set for new chapter with Besiktas after Liverpool exit
Salah set for new chapter with Besiktas after Liverpool exitIbrahim/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Egypt international Mohamed Salah is reportedly close to joining Turkish giants Besiktas after reaching an agreement with the club.

The 34-year-old forward, who became a free agent following his departure from Liverpool, is expected to sign a one-year contract with an option for an additional season.

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Reports from Foot Mercato suggest Salah will earn around €10 million per year, with a further €2 million available in bonuses. 

The move would see the Egyptian star begin a new chapter after nearly a decade at Liverpool, where he made over 440 appearances, scored 257 goals and won eight trophies.

Salah enjoyed another productive season under Arne Slot in 2025/26, contributing 22 goal involvements in 41 appearances, with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

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Football transfersMohamed SalahLiverpoolBesiktas

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