Anjorin: Cudicini said Empoli would be perfect for me

The attacker has arrived at Empoli from Chelsea in an outright deal.
"A few weeks before the market closed I had this opportunity, so I spoke with the coach, with the directors to understand their expectations, ambitions and aspirations," Anjorin said at today's presentation ceremony.
"It was all perfect between what I wanted and what they wanted".
Asked about comparisons with former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, now with AC Milan, Anjorin continued: "I don't like being compared to him, I consider myself a different and separate person.
"I spoke to Carlo Cudicini at Chelsea, he was the loan manager who followed me. He told me that we would grow together, that I could make Empoli stronger and bigger than before".
Asked for sources of inspiration beyond Blues legend Frank Lampard, he said: "A real idol for me was Yaya Toure, for his ability to defend and attack. As for current players I would say Kevin de Bruyne, really good at passing. I always try to imitate him on the pitch."