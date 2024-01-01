Anjorin: Cudicini said Empoli would be perfect for me

Tino Anjorin has urged Empoli fans to not compare him with any of his former Chelsea teammates.

The attacker has arrived at Empoli from Chelsea in an outright deal.

"A few weeks before the market closed I had this opportunity, so I spoke with the coach, with the directors to understand their expectations, ambitions and aspirations," Anjorin said at today's presentation ceremony.

"It was all perfect between what I wanted and what they wanted".

Asked about comparisons with former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, now with AC Milan, Anjorin continued: "I don't like being compared to him, I consider myself a different and separate person.

"I spoke to Carlo Cudicini at Chelsea, he was the loan manager who followed me. He told me that we would grow together, that I could make Empoli stronger and bigger than before".

Asked for sources of inspiration beyond Blues legend Frank Lampard, he said: "A real idol for me was Yaya Toure, for his ability to defend and attack. As for current players I would say Kevin de Bruyne, really good at passing. I always try to imitate him on the pitch."