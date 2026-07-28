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Amorim finally responds to Leao transfer rumours: I know there is a lot of speculation...REUTERS

AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim has spoken on the transfer rumours surrounding Rafael Leão this summer.

Fenerbahce have reportedly made the first offer for Rafael Leao, totalling €40m plus €2m in add-ons, but Milan are holding out for a bigger bid as per reports. 

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The winger grabbed 9 goals and 3 assists in 29 Serie A appearances last season, after 1850 minutes played for the Italian side who finished 5th, 17 points of league champions Inter Milan. 

Reports this week have stated that Leao is not going to remain with the Rossoneri but as preseason begins, Amorim was asked about the Portuguese international who he will hold a meeting with this week. 

"He is our player until anything changes, the team comes first," Amorim stated, as quoted by Gianluca Dimarzio. "It is not too complicated, for me the team is the most important thing. 

"I will speak with Rafael, with (Goncalo) Ramos, with (Alexis) Saelemaekers, with all the players returning from the World Cup to explain what we will do.  

“I know there is a lot of speculation about some of our players, but they remain ours until anything changes." 

The club has already spent over €100M this summer to secure the signings of Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila but they have no plans to sell their best players to offset such spending in what is an ambitious move. 

At 27, Leao is in his prime under Amorim who has been tasked with turning the side back into title challengers once more, something that hasn’t come since the 2021-22 campaign. 

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Serie ARafael LeaoAmorimGoncalo RamosAC MilanInterFenerbahceFootball transfers

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