AC Milan director Ibrahimovic insists he's staying: Criticism part of the job

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dismissed criticism that has come his way this season.

Before Sunday's huge victory over Inter Milan, many inside the game were questioning Ibrahimovic's role, including Zvonimir Boban and Fabio Capello.

But the Swede insists he's not bothered by his critics, stating: "Criticism is part of the job, the only important thing is Milan.

"I can't make jokes, because not everyone understands. I'm working, it's hard work and I like it, I'm developing.

"The important thing is the team, not me. We are getting over this moment, but personally, there is nothing that bothers me. I played for 25 years with criticism, I keep doing what I do and it just fires me up more."