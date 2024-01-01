Tribal Football
Inter Milan captain Lautaro: I must take responsibility
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez says there are now excuses after their derby defeat to AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri were shocked 2-1 on Sunday.

“We certainly didn’t play the way we had prepared,” Lautaro told DAZN.

“Our approach was not right from the start, then a bit better in the second half, but again not enough. We have a lot to improve, we need to get our heads down and work hard to raise everyone’s level.

“I am the first to take responsibility as captain. I feel that responsibility and realise I am not doing what I did last season, I’m lagging behind, but all I can do is keep working to get stronger.”

