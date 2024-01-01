Taremi full of pride after Inter Milan goal in victory over Red Star

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi was delighted scoring in their Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade.

The Iran international was also named man-of-the-match by UEFA's technical panel on the night.

He said afterwards: "I'm happy to have scored tonight, I managed to play well thanks to my teammates who helped me, it was great for me.

"I'm excited, it took me a while to score but I've always fought for it, trying to do my best in training. Our goal is to reach the final and be champions, because Inter must win every match.

"We will focus on every match, to get to the end."