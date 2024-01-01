Ally McCoist Scottish exclusive: McTominay to Napoli; Adams to Torino; why didn't Old Firm try for Dykes?!

Ally McCoist exclusive: McTominay to Napoli; Adams to Torino; why didn't the Old Firm try for Dykes?!

Scott McTominay has moved to Napoli. Billy Gilmour could soon be following him, while Che Adams is up and running in Torino. Add to that Lewis Ferguson, who was voted best midfielder in the Serie A last season, and you have a scenario which can only be pleasing for any Scottish football fan.

“Absolutely! 100 per cent,” says Ally McCoist enthusiastically when talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of talkSPORT BET.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We were a big disappointment at the Euros, but we've got the Nations League coming up with big games against Poland and Portugal. It's an opportunity for us. I was down at the game doing Manchester United versus Brighton and thought Billy Gilmour played exceptionally well.

"The most important thing for these guys, is that they get playing, and playing on a regular basis. For the benefit obviously of themselves, but indeed the national team.”

Not least McTominay will be looking for more regular game time at Napoli and McCoist applauds his transfer to Italy.

“I think he's been terrific for Man. United and indeed Scotland. Chipping in with some very, very important goals and some good performances. But sometimes as a player you realise that perhaps your time is up at a particular club.

"It clearly looks like the Ten Hag has got his own ideas, and he clearly doesn't see McTominay as a starter, that's for sure.

“I think he's good enough to be a starter somewhere at the top level, and I'm actually pleased that he's taken the opportunity to go to another country. I have no doubt he'll have phoned Ferguson in Bologna just to get the lay of land about Italy and the culture and the league and all that.

"And you know what, it doesn't come around too often, where a player will leave the club and he'll get the best wishes of absolutely everybody at the club as I’m sure McTominay will.”

Another Scottish International in recent years, when fit, has been on the move in this transfer window with Lyndon Dykes leaving Queens Park Rangers for Birmingham in League One which begs the question; if he was for sale, why hasn’t any of the Big Boys in Scotland come in for him?

“That is a great question, which sadly I am unable to answer. Celtic, I can understand, to a certain degree, but I would have taken Lyndon Dykes for Rangers already when he left Livingston, never mind QPR.

"I think Rangers missed one there. It would have made sense then, he'd have gone to them for a good price, a Scottish player, knows the league, scored against Celtic on a few occasions. I don't know why it didn't happen and now, for £1 million, I think it's a no-brainer.”

Another player Ally McCoist think would prove a good fit for Rangers walks around south of the border at Aston Villa. Rory Wilson moved there in 2022 from Rangers and concern seems to building at Villa Park that he’s not signing a new contract.

“That’s a player with great potential. I think these are the kind of players that Rangers should be looking at right now. If they've haven’t got a lot of money to spend, we've got to be looking to take high quality players on loan and things like that.”

One already already at Ibrox who Ally McCoist would like to see a bit more of is Archie Stevens. Having joined in 2022 he has yet to make his senior debut in the Premiership.

“I'd like to see him get an opportunity, because let's be quite honest about it, we've not really fired yet. It was a poor result in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev, which financially was very, very important to Rangers.

"I think the manager is now in a position where he's made it clear he wants to get people out the door before he can get anybody in. This might be quite a good time for some of the younger Rangers players, because you would think they might get an opportunity.”