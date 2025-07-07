Allegri "very happy" making AC Milan return; sets initial season target

Max Allegri has declared his return to AC Milan as a "fantastic adventure".

Allegri was presented to the local media today as he kicks off his second period in charge fo the Rossoneri.

He began by stating: "Since I arrived, we started working together with the director and the club. To get results you have to be a single unit, having responsibilities in front of an important club like Milan.

"We share the dynamics with the management on a daily basis. This morning we had the first training session, this afternoon the other. This fantastic adventure begins: I am very happy and very enthusiastic. And with so much enthusiasm I returned here to Milan."

When it was put to him that he'd won more than Milan since he previous departure, Allegri continued: "5 is a lucky number for me, it's the date my daughter was born, who made me a grandfather of two grandchildren.

"It's not that in these 15 years I've won more than Milan. I was lucky enough to work for 4 years at Milan with Berlusconi and Galliani, where I had the opportunity to win thanks to the club and the players. Then I went to Juventus, and I take this opportunity to thank them for the 8 years I spent there: the people who supported me and President Agnelli with whom I am close.

"Having said that, I try to put the players in the conditions to ensure that they can give us important performances. The club must be a single unit, it must be supportive, and I'm sure it will be. The Milan squad is an excellent squad, the club is monitoring all the situations and the important thing is to get to August 31st in the best conditions. The first six months are important to create the best conditions to get to March, where the seasons are decided."

Targets for season

Asked about what would be a satisfactory finish to the season, Allegri said: "Not starting by saying at the end, today is the first training session.

"Let's start with enthusiasm, passion, a sense of responsibility, to create the conditions so that in March we are in the best conditions to achieve our goals.

"The first goal for Milan is to return to the Champions League, so in March we need to be in those positions."